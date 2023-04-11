Love Jaya Bachchan's no-nonsense attitude when she scolds paparazzi: Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma worked with Jaya Bachchan in Laga Chunari Mein Daag (2007). The veteran actor recently celebrated her 75th birthday, and in a recent interview, Konkona recalled what it was like working with Jaya, when they filmed for Laga Chunari Mein Daag in Varanasi. Konkana also talked about Jaya's interaction with paparazzi. Also read: Jaya Bachchan asks people not to click her pics, says ‘naukri se nikaal deni chahiye'; watch Amitabh Bachchan's reaction Jaya Bachchan's attitude was praised by Konkona Sen Sharma.

In recent videos, the veteran actor was seen scolding paparazzi, and questioning photographers for taking her pictures, sometimes without permission. She was also seen asking fans not to take photos of her in some videos. Konkona Sen Sharma said she loves Jaya's paparazzi videos as she talked about the actor's 'no-nonsense attitude'.

Speaking about Jaya, Konkona told ETimes, "She’d tell us a lot of funny stories when we used to chat. I love her attitude even today when she scolds the paparazzi. I love her no-nonsense attitude. I love the way she carries herself with so much dignity, grace and humour. She is one of the gems."

Konkona also spoke about feeling 'loved and protected' by Jaya. She said, "I also have wonderful memories of her from Laga Chunari Mein Daag. We were shooting in Benaras (Varanasi) for so long. It was early in my career and it was one of the longest outdoor shoots. So, I was naturally homesick. She took me under her wings. And I will always be grateful. Of course, Dada (Pradeep Sarkar) and Rani (Mukerji) were fab. But Jaya di was special. I felt loved and protected by her warmth." Laga Chunari Mein Daag also featured Rani Mukerji and was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar.

Speaking with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on her podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya had recently said that she despises those, who interfere in her ‘personal life'. Jaya had said, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn… You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

Jaya will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from her, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to be released on July 28.

