Maalik box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao film faces stiff competition from Superman, crosses 15 crore

Maalik box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee-starrer Maalik released in theatres last Friday to fairly decent reviews. The film held its own in the first weekend despite the release of a big-budget international release in the form of Superman. Now, the latest update on Sacnilk states that the Rajkummar Rao film has crossed the ₹15 crore mark in four days. (Also read: Not Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan or Maalik, Superman is #1 film at India box office; James Gunn beats Bollywood on its turf) Maalik box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role in film directed by Pulkit.

Maalik box office update

The latest report states that, as per early estimates, Maalik earned ₹1.34 crore on its fourth day of release. This is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far, which is not surprising given that it is on a Monday when the audience footfall usually shows a decline. Maalik made an opening day haul of around ₹3.75 crore and went on to show some growth on the weekend, collecting ₹5.25 crore on both Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The total collections of the film now stand at ₹ 15.59 crore.

On Monday, Maalik had an overall 8.22% Hindi Occupancy in theatres.

Maalik outshined the other Hindi release of the week, Aankhon ki Gustakhiyaan, which stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in her acting debut. However, the film faces stiff competition from David Corenswet-starrer Superman, which has collected over ₹25 crore in India in its opening weekend, significantly more than the two Bollywood releases combined.

About Maalik

Set in Allahabad, Maalik is a gritty action drama that delves into themes of ambition, power, and survival. It paints a raw portrait of a world dominated by violence, greed, and unwavering loyalty.

Directed by Pulkit, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar. The cast also includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Saurabh Shukla, Anshumaan Pushkar, Swanand Kirkire, Rajendra Gupta, and Baljinder Kaur in key roles.