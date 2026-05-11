Maalik director Pulkit says he wasn’t happy with final cut of Rajkummar Rao's film: 'Didn’t do good job under pressure’

Bollywood filmmaker Pulkit is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Kartavya. Ahead of the release, the director spoke candidly about the pressures associated with theatrical releases and reflected on the underwhelming performance of his last film, Maalik. In a recent interview with Variety India, Pulkit admitted that he was dissatisfied with the final version of Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, and said the pressure surrounding theatrical releases affected his creative process.

Pulkit opens up about Maalik failure

Filmmaker Pulkit talks about the failure of Rajkummar Rao's Maalik.

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Talking about the challenges of working under theatrical pressure, Pulkit said, “There is a lot of pressure on filmmakers in the theatrical world. For Maalik, I wasn’t happy with the final film, because I didn’t do a good job under pressure. So, I don't want that pressure.”

The filmmaker explained that the debate around whether a project should release in theatres or on OTT platforms is largely a producer’s call. He added, “I think wherever you get a chance to tell a story, you should just do it. Whether a film has recovered money or not is not my lookout. Getting to tell a good story; that's my lookout. So, I don't care if it's OTT or not. Eventually, all the films come out on OTT. The day I feel confident that a film can be released in theatres without the burden of Friday pressure, I’ll make one again.”

About Maalik

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{{^usCountry}} Released in 2025, Maalik was an action thriller directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani. The film starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar in key roles. The film generated significant buzz before release as audiences were excited to see Rajkummar in a darker and more intense role compared to his earlier performances. However, despite the anticipation, Maalik received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. The film eventually ended its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of around ₹29.51 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Released in 2025, Maalik was an action thriller directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani. The film starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar in key roles. The film generated significant buzz before release as audiences were excited to see Rajkummar in a darker and more intense role compared to his earlier performances. However, despite the anticipation, Maalik received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. The film eventually ended its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of around ₹29.51 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Pulkit’s upcoming film Kartavya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Pulkit’s upcoming film Kartavya {{/usCountry}}

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Pulkit is now awaiting the release of Kartavya, backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan. The crime drama stars Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal in lead roles, alongside Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Dwivedi and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal parts. The film revolves around a police officer trying to navigate duty, personal relationships and moral dilemmas in a complex world. As situations around him become increasingly dangerous, he is forced to confront questions of justice, guilt and responsibility. Kartavya is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 15.

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