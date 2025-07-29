Maanyata Dutt gushes over her 'Saiyaara' Sanjay Dutt on his 66th birthday: You're the guiding star of my life

As Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt turns 66 today, heartfelt wishes are pouring in from fans and loved ones. Among the most touching tributes came from his wife, Maanayata Dutt, who took to Instagram to share a deeply emotional birthday post, referring to her husband as her ‘Saiyaara’, her guiding star. As Sanjay Dutt marks his 66th birthday, his wife Maanyata shares a heartfelt Instagram tribute, celebrating their bond

Maanyata wishes Sanjay in a romantic post

In the post, Maanayata described Sanjay as a “protective father,” “best friend,” and “amazing person.” Accompanied by a montage video of family moments, the caption read: "Every day with you is a gift, but today we celebrate the amazing person you are. Celebrating another blessed year of strength, courage, and love. You’re my rock, my best friend, a protective father, the guiding star and the love of my life… I’m so grateful for every smile, every laugh, and every moment we’ve shared. Endlessly grateful to God for 'YOU' in our lives.”

The video included snapshots of the Dutt family's vacations, candid couple photos, and heartwarming moments with their children, Shahraan and Iqra. In a nod to the trending romantic film Saiyaara, Maanayata used the film’s title track as the background score, symbolically calling Sanjay her own "Saiyaara."

She also offered a glimpse into the actor’s late-night birthday celebrations, which featured a cosy family dinner followed by an intimate cake-cutting ceremony.

A sceenshot of Maanyata Dutt's Instagram Story.

Sanjay Dutt met Maanyata through mutual friends in the early 2000s. Their bond grew stronger over time, leading to a private wedding in Goa in February 2008. The couple welcomed twins Shahraan and Iqra on 21 October 2010.

Sanjay's latest work

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Bhootnii and Housefull 5, both released earlier this year. Up next is the Telugu action film Akhanda 2, starring Balakrishna, slated for release on 25 September. Fans are also eagerly awaiting Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s espionage-action thriller featuring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar, which will release on 5 December, is expected to compete at the box office with The Raja Saab, another much-anticipated film starring Prabhas and Sanjay. Additionally, Dutt will appear in the Kannada action drama KD—The Devil, which is scheduled for release in 2026.