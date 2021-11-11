Madhuri Dixit and Kajol win over fans with Throwback Thursday pics: 'Have some mercy Mrs Nene'

On Throwback Thursday, actors Madhuri Dixit and Kajol took to Instagram to share some special pictures with their fans. Both the actors were among the biggest female actors of the 90s and are seen in movies and TV projects today as well.

Madhuri shared a picture of herself in a black shirt, looking away from the camera. For caption, she shared the lyrics of her hit song, Kisi Din Banugi from her 1995 film Raja. “Jhuki jhuki nazar teri kamaal kamaal kar gayi, uthi jo ek baar sau sawaal kar gai (Your lowered gaze was so wonderful but as you looked up, your eyes asked me a hundred questions)," she wrote. She added the hashtags ‘#ThrowbackThursday #TBT’ with heart and fire emojis.

Madhuri's fans were in awe of her beauty. “Omg just fabulous,” wrote one. “Those eyes are to die for,” wrote another. “Have some mercy on #madhurians mrs nene,” commented another.

Kajol, on the other hand, chose a goofier picture. She is seen smiling in the photo, biting her fingernail. She is wearing a pink suit with a pink hairband. “Let's play a game.. Never have I ever, bit my nails,” she wrote with the picture. Kajol, too, received compliments from her fans. “Moms, miss to see you on the screen with SRK again,” wrote one. “Beautiful Bollywood Queen,” commented another.

Kajol was last seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga. The film was about three generations of women and their relationships with each other. It also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Her next film will be The Last Hurrah, directed by actor Revathy. Kajol announced the film on Instagram and wrote, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called The Last Hurrah. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a ‘Yipppeee’ please?” It is said to be a film inspired by a true story that revolves around a mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations with a smile.

Madhuri's last couple of releases were 2019's Kalank and Total Dhamaal. She will be seen next in the Netflix series, Finding Anamika.