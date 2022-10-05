Madhuri Dixit buys luxurious 48 crore flat in Mumbai with sea view, says report. See pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit recently purchased an apartment in Mumbai, said a report. The actor’s new flat is reportedly worth ₹48 crore and is located on the 53rd floor of a luxurious building complex in Mumbai’s upscale Lower Parel locality. The property was registered on September 28, 2022, the report added. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi buy apartment in Mumbai worth about ₹18 crore

Madhuri purchased the said property in Indiabulls Blu, Lower Parel. As per the Indiabulls website, the residential property in south Mumbai’s Worli is set in an area of 10 acres and offers spectacular views of the Arabian Sea. It boasts of large swimming pools, a football pitch, a gym, spa, club, and many more facilities.

As per a report in Indian Express, Madhuri signed the sale conveyance deed in September with the seller Calleis Land Development Private Limited, and paid a stamp duty of ₹2.4 crore. The flat is spread over 5,384 sq ft of area, and comes with seven car parking spaces, added the report. The apartment has a spectacular view of the city, and is located on the 53rd floor, according to a report on Freepressjournal.in.

The Indian Express report further added that in Maharashtra if a woman is the homebuyer, one per cent concession on stamp duty is offered. Hence, on this flat purchase, a concession of one percent was given to Madhuri by the state revenue department.

One of the most popular actors in the 1990s, Madhuri has several successful and award-winning films in her kitty. She is also known for her dancing skills. Madhuri married Dr Sriram Nene in 1999, and had shift base to the US, before returning to India a few years ago with her family. She has since been busy working in films and judging reality TV shows, like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Madhuri’s latest film Maja Ma releases on Prime Videos on October 6. It marks Madhuri’s return to films after Kalank released three years ago. She was last seen in the web series The Fame Game (2022).

