Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi buy apartment in Mumbai worth about 18 crore: Report

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi have bought an apartment worth ₹17.92 crores in Mumbai’s Versova, as per a new report. The director, whose film The Kashmir Files, is one of highest grossing Indian films of the year, reportedly paid a stamp duty of ₹1.07 crore for the registration of the deal. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri on not appearing on Koffee With Karan

As per the report, Pallavi and Vivek Agnihotri’s new apartment in a building named Parthenon is on the 30th floor, and is spread over a 3,258 sq ft area and comes with three car parking slots. According to the report, the couple bought the property directly from the developer of the project, Ecstasy Realty.

According to a report in Economic Times, Vivek and Pallavi paid stamp duty worth ₹1.07 crore at the time of registration of the deal on September 27. The value of the apartment was a little over ₹55,000 per sq ft, added the report.

Directed by Vivek, The Kashmir Files, had nett domestic collections of ₹252 crore. The film had released in theatres on March 11 this year. It depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. Also written by Vivek, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Recently, Vivek had wished the team of Pan Nalin's directorial Chhello Show the best for the forthcoming Academy Awards. Taking to Twitter, Vivek had also shared a message for the fans ‘rooting for' his film The Kashmir Files for the 2023 Oscars. He had tweeted on September 20, "A big congratulations to the entire team of Last Film Show (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the Oscars 2023. I thank all the well-wishers and especially media which was rooting for The Kashmir Files (folded hands emojis)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON