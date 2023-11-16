Madhuri Dixit celebrates Team India's big win, posts selfie with Anushka Sharma, Rajinikanth

Madhuri Dixit was at the Wankhede stadium during the India vs New Zealand world cup semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor took to Instagram to pen a long note to applaud Team India after their win and congratulate Virat Kohli as he hit his 50th ODI century, beating Sachin Tendulkar's record. (Also read: Anushka Sharma pens note for Virat Kohli on his 50th ODI century: 'You are truly God's child')

Madhuri's Instagram post

Madhuri Dixit posted a series of pictures on Instagram in a reel.

Madhuri Dixit posted a collection of photos in the form Instagram Reels on Thursday, which she clicked during the match the previous day. She was accompanied by her husband Dr Shriram Nene, and looked beautiful in white shirt and blue jeans. In the pictures, she shared the frame with Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and Kunal Khemu. She also posed with veteran actor Rajinikanth in one of the pictures. David Beckham also smiled in a selfie with the actor. Some of the other snaps in the Instagram Reels were of Virat Kohli, right after he hit his 50th ODI century.

In the caption, Madhuri wrote, "And there u have it. Congrats Team India. What a fabulous showing by our boys in Blue. Nice way to end Shami. Congrats to @virat.kohli for back to back centuries and 50 ODI centuries overall, and breaking the Masterblaster’s (Sachin Tendulkar's) record. Hats off to @shreyasiyer96 for great batting. We loved the game today! Thank u for a magical experience @BCCI."

More details

Pictures and videos of Virat and Anushka after the historic moment during the match are going viral. She was spotted cheering for her husband and giving him multiple flying kisses from the stands as he hit his 50th ODI century, beating Sachin Tendulkar's record.

She also took to Instagram to pen a touching note for the cricketer. "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child," she wrote.

