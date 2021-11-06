Madhuri Dixit decks up to celebrate Bhai Dooj with her brother Ajit Dixit, see pic

Madhuri Dixit reunited with her brother Ajit Dixit on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with him.

In the post, Madhuri Dixit dressed up in a light green, full-sleeved kurta with white palazzo pants. She styled it with a statement necklace. Ajit Dixit wore a blue formal shirt and a pair of black pants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Dixit siblings posed with each other at what appeared to be his house. She shared the post with the caption, “Wishing everyone #HappyBhaiduj.”

Last year, Madhuri couldn't meet Ajit on the occasion. She shared an old picture of the duo at the time and wrote, “As we celebrate the bond of love between brothers & sisters today, can’t wait to see you again...”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhuri had previously revealed that her brother ‘sneakingly’ introduced her to her now-husband, Dr Shriram Nene. “My brother had very sneakily invited his family over. It happens, right, when siblings invite people over for a party and then ask you later about one person? I'd always say I'm not looking for anybody. But this time, for the first time, after a party I knew someone would nudge me and ask if I liked him. And I did,” she said on Anupam Kher's talk show The Anupam Kher Show in 2016.

Meanwhile, Madhuri had also reunited with her son Arin this week. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with him and her husband. In the picture, Madhuri stood between Arin and Shriram while wrapping her arms around their son.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Madhuri Dixit's 'happiness' knows no bounds as she holds son Arin close in new pic, see here

The actor has been away from the spotlight since Dance Deewane 3 ended in October. Madhuri was a judge on the dance reality show. When the show was on the air, several stars had appeared as guest judges. These included Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and others.