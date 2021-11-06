Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit decks up to celebrate Bhai Dooj with her brother Ajit Dixit, see pic
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit decks up to celebrate Bhai Dooj with her brother Ajit Dixit, see pic

Madhuri Dixit meets her brother Ajit Dixit on Bhai Dooj. She shared a picture from their reunion on social media. 
Madhuri Dixit and her brother Ajit Dixit.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 10:11 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Madhuri Dixit reunited with her brother Ajit Dixit on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with him. 

In the post, Madhuri Dixit dressed up in a light green, full-sleeved kurta with white palazzo pants. She styled it with a statement necklace. Ajit Dixit wore a blue formal shirt and a pair of black pants. 

The Dixit siblings posed with each other at what appeared to be his house. She shared the post with the caption, “Wishing everyone #HappyBhaiduj.” 

Last year, Madhuri couldn't meet Ajit on the occasion. She shared an old picture of the duo at the time and wrote, “As we celebrate the bond of love between brothers & sisters today, can’t wait to see you again...” 

RELATED STORIES

Madhuri had previously revealed that her brother ‘sneakingly’ introduced her to her now-husband, Dr Shriram Nene. “My brother had very sneakily invited his family over. It happens, right, when siblings invite people over for a party and then ask you later about one person? I'd always say I'm not looking for anybody. But this time, for the first time, after a party I knew someone would nudge me and ask if I liked him. And I did,” she said on Anupam Kher's talk show The Anupam Kher Show in 2016. 

Meanwhile, Madhuri had also reunited with her son Arin this week. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with him and her husband. In the picture, Madhuri stood between Arin and Shriram while wrapping her arms around their son. 

Also read: Madhuri Dixit's 'happiness' knows no bounds as she holds son Arin close in new pic, see here

The actor has been away from the spotlight since Dance Deewane 3 ended in October. Madhuri was a judge on the dance reality show. When the show was on the air, several stars had appeared as guest judges. These included Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and others. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit madhuri dixit nene pics
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dwayne Bravo waiting for acting opportunities from Bollywood to come his way

5

Parineeti Chopra's heart belongs to the mountains. See her pics

Raveena 'likes' tweets about OG Tip Tip after Katrina's version is released

Bhagyashree opens up on a health condition that kept her away from films for a decade
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP