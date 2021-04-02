Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene enjoy a romantic dinner date in the Maldives. See pics
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene enjoy a romantic dinner date in the Maldives. See pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit is having a great time in the Maldives with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and son Arin. See her pics here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene are in the Maldives.

Actor Madhuri Dixit is enjoying a good time with husband Dr Shriram Nene in the Maldives. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos from her dinner date with Shriram.

The black and white photos show Madhuri and Shriram sipping wine on a beach at night. A lantern casts a beautiful glow on their faces and they are seen looking into each others' eyes. "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers!," she wrote in her post.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Abhishek says he would've been replaced on The Big Bull had he auditioned for it

Somy Ali says she learned 'a lot of good things' from Salman Khan's parents

Priyanka, Anushka and others shower mommy-to-be Dia Mirza with love and wishes

Kangana shares video on how she used to praise Alia, Deepika, but doesn't now

Another photo clicked by Shriram showed Madhuri holding up her wine glass to the camera. "Cheers to all of you!," she captioned it. A similar picture of himself was also shared by Shriram on his Instagram profile. He, too, shared the same caption with it.

On Friday, Madhuri shared a video of herself, Shriram and their older son Arin taking part in some water adventures. The video showed all three sitting on a water raft, getting pulled across the sea by a high-speed boat. "Life in the fast lane in the Maldives," she captioned her post.

Madhuri appears to be making the most of her days off from her dance reality show, Dance Deewane. It was in news after there was a coronavirus outbreak on the sets. About 18 crew members on the show had tested positive.

Also read: Somy Ali says she hasn't spoken to Salman Khan in five years, but remembers his mother fondly

The show features Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande as judges, and Raghav Juyal as the host. In the recent past veteran actors Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh made it to the show as special guests.

Madhuri was seen on the big screen in 2019 in two films--Total Dhamaal and Kalank. The actor played a dancer in Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. In Total Dhamaal, she starred with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit madhuri dixit-nene maldives

Related Stories

bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene shares a peek into their romantic Maldives holiday: ‘Another sunset in paradise’

PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 10:27 AM IST
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit off to the Maldives for a holiday with her family, see pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 02:20 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP