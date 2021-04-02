Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene enjoy a romantic dinner date in the Maldives. See pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit is enjoying a good time with husband Dr Shriram Nene in the Maldives. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos from her dinner date with Shriram.

The black and white photos show Madhuri and Shriram sipping wine on a beach at night. A lantern casts a beautiful glow on their faces and they are seen looking into each others' eyes. "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers!," she wrote in her post.

Another photo clicked by Shriram showed Madhuri holding up her wine glass to the camera. "Cheers to all of you!," she captioned it. A similar picture of himself was also shared by Shriram on his Instagram profile. He, too, shared the same caption with it.

On Friday, Madhuri shared a video of herself, Shriram and their older son Arin taking part in some water adventures. The video showed all three sitting on a water raft, getting pulled across the sea by a high-speed boat. "Life in the fast lane in the Maldives," she captioned her post.

Madhuri appears to be making the most of her days off from her dance reality show, Dance Deewane. It was in news after there was a coronavirus outbreak on the sets. About 18 crew members on the show had tested positive.

The show features Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande as judges, and Raghav Juyal as the host. In the recent past veteran actors Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh made it to the show as special guests.

Madhuri was seen on the big screen in 2019 in two films--Total Dhamaal and Kalank. The actor played a dancer in Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. In Total Dhamaal, she starred with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others.