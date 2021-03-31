Madhuri Dixit off to the Maldives for a holiday with her family, see pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit has joined a long list of Bollywood celebrities who went to the Maldives for a holiday in the recent past. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a picture from the island nation.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Hello from paradise." Welcoming her was director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder, who wrote in the comments box: "Welcome to Maldives mads." The picture showed Madhuri in a pair of pale denim shorts, a printed shirt and a hat. Madhuri also shared a video at Mumbai airport with her older son, Arin, as they walked wearing face protection (mask and face shield).

Her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene too share a video from their boat ride as they headed for their resort. Sharing it, he wrote: "Every day is wonderful depending on how you see things. But this week is amazing. Touched down @SonevaJani and loving life..." The video showed the three of them - Madhuri, Dr. Nene and Arin - on a motorboat with the wind in their face. Despite the noise, Dr. Nene can be heard saying "check it out" as Madhuri waves to the camera.

Madhuri is quite regular when it comes to sharing family moments. On Arin's 18th birthday, earlier this month, she had shared then-and-now clips and wrote: "My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you."

On younger son Ryan's birthday, also in March, she had written: "You fill my heart with joy & pride, Ryan. Happy sweet 16 Love you." His unconventional hairstyle had not gone unnoticed.

Madhuri's latest reality dance show Dance Deewane 3 was in the news after there was a coronavirus outbreak on the sets. About 18 crew members of the show tested positive. The show features Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande as judges, and Raghav Juyal as the host. In the recent past veteran actors Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh made it to the show for special guests.

