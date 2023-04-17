Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Rani Mukerji sit together at an awards show; Anil Kapoor greets them with folded hands. Watch

Actors Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit and Kajol were spotted together at a recently held awards ceremony in Mumbai. In a clip from the event, which was shared on paparazzi and fan pages, the three actors were spotted sitting together around the same table. (Also read: Kajol says 'I would have gone with Salman Khan's character' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, would have never worn a saree)

Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit and Kajol at a recent awards ceremony.

Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit and Kajol were seen chatting with each other. Actor Anil Kapoor also attended the event, and was seen greeting the actors, who were seated beside each other. In the clip, Anil greets Kajol with folded hands after which she calls him for a quick hug. Then, Rani is seen greeting Madhuri before sitting beside her. Anil was also seen chatting with Rani and Madhuri for a while.

For the awards show, which was held in Mumbai on Sunday, all three actors stepped up in style. Madhuri looked beautiful in a cream-coloured gown with a flower design near the waist. Meanwhile, Rani oozed glamour in a white Sabyasachi white saree, and styled it with a statement necklace. Kajol turned heads in a pastel pink silk saree with floral patterns paired with a matching satin belt and a sleeveless blouse.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Maja Ma, which was helmed by Anand Tiwari. Recently she had shared a clip from behind the scenes of her photoshoot, where Anil Kapoor had commented saying, "Beautiful... classic (red heart emojis)." In the video, Madhuri gave different poses and expressions as she looked into the camera. The actor was also seen doing her makeup. Madhuri captioned the post, "'Elegance is the only beauty that never fades' - Audrey Hepburn."

Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which was based on the real-life story of Devika Chatterjee. Rani's performance in her latest film was lauded by several of her Bollywood colleagues. Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, which was directed by Revathi. The film released in theatres on December 9, 2022.

