Madhuri Dixit was told Karisma Kapoor ‘was trying to show off’ in their famous Dil To Pagal Hai dance-off

The dance-off between Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in Dil To Pagal Hai is still remembered as one of the film's most iconic sequences. Both actors were widely praised for their performances. In a recent interview with Zoom, Madhuri recalled the famous "Dance of Envy" and shared how her niece reacted to it after watching the sequence unfold first-hand.

Madhuri Dixit recalls niece's reaction to Dance of Envy

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's dance face-off in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

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The film marked one of ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's earliest Bollywood projects, and Madhuri recalled that the dance style was a blend of jazz and contemporary. She also revealed that Shiamak's troupe was cheering for both her and Karisma during the performance, which added to the energy on set.

Describing the "dance of envy" as fun, Madhuri recalled an anecdote about how her niece, who was present on the set, interpreted Karisma's mood during the sequence.

She said, "My niece was there, and she was watching it. She later told me that you know that other girl, she was trying to show off. Look at her toes, she was pointing her toes, Maushi. So, people pick up."

She further praised Karisma and said, "Karisma danced so well, and it was a blast dancing with her. We got along so well. It was a lovely sequence, and it was amazing."

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{{^usCountry}} The "dance of envy" showcased the simmering rivalry between Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) and Pooja (Madhuri Dixit). The sequence unfolds after Nisha realises that Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), whom she secretly loves, has fallen for Pooja. The chemistry and competitive energy between Madhuri and Karisma elevated the sequence into one of Bollywood's most memorable dance face-offs. Karisma's performance in the film also earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. About Dil To Pagal Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The "dance of envy" showcased the simmering rivalry between Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) and Pooja (Madhuri Dixit). The sequence unfolds after Nisha realises that Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), whom she secretly loves, has fallen for Pooja. The chemistry and competitive energy between Madhuri and Karisma elevated the sequence into one of Bollywood's most memorable dance face-offs. Karisma's performance in the film also earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. About Dil To Pagal Hai {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Yash Chopra, the 1997 romantic musical starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in key roles. The film emerged as a major box-office success and won three awards at the 45th National Film Awards. About Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Yash Chopra, the 1997 romantic musical starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in key roles. The film emerged as a major box-office success and won three awards at the 45th National Film Awards. About Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Madhuri is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Maa Behen. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in key roles. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 4.

Karisma, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of her upcoming series, Brown. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series features Karisma as a cop in a gritty crime thriller set in Kolkata. It is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on June 5.

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