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Madhuri Dixit was told Karisma Kapoor ‘was trying to show off’ in their famous Dil To Pagal Hai dance-off

Madhuri Dixit reminisced about the iconic dance-off with Karisma Kapoor in Dil To Pagal Hai, highlighting their performances and the energy on set.

Jun 02, 2026 01:14 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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The dance-off between Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in Dil To Pagal Hai is still remembered as one of the film's most iconic sequences. Both actors were widely praised for their performances. In a recent interview with Zoom, Madhuri recalled the famous "Dance of Envy" and shared how her niece reacted to it after watching the sequence unfold first-hand.

Madhuri Dixit recalls niece's reaction to Dance of Envy

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's dance face-off in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

The film marked one of ace choreographer Shiamak Davar's earliest Bollywood projects, and Madhuri recalled that the dance style was a blend of jazz and contemporary. She also revealed that Shiamak's troupe was cheering for both her and Karisma during the performance, which added to the energy on set.

Describing the "dance of envy" as fun, Madhuri recalled an anecdote about how her niece, who was present on the set, interpreted Karisma's mood during the sequence.

She said, "My niece was there, and she was watching it. She later told me that you know that other girl, she was trying to show off. Look at her toes, she was pointing her toes, Maushi. So, people pick up."

She further praised Karisma and said, "Karisma danced so well, and it was a blast dancing with her. We got along so well. It was a lovely sequence, and it was amazing."

Madhuri is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Maa Behen. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in key roles. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 4.

Karisma, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of her upcoming series, Brown. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series features Karisma as a cop in a gritty crime thriller set in Kolkata. It is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on June 5.

 
madhuri dixit karisma kapoor
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