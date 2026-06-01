Karisma Kapoor says she initially rejected her role in Brown: ‘How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?’

Actor Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Brown, a new web series which is set to premiere on Zee5 on June 5. The actor plays a cop in the gritty crime thriller set in Kolkata. In a chat with news agency ANI, she revealed that initially she had turned down the script but was later convinced to do it. (Also read: Brown trailer: Karisma Kapoor transforms into a broken alcoholic cop hunting a serial killer in Kolkata. Watch) Karisma Kapoor in a still from Brown.

What Karisma said Speaking to ANI, Karisma shared, "Earlier, I refused to play the role in Brown. I was like, 'How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?' So, I turned down the role. Then, I met Abhinay (Deo). After hearing the role, the character, the rawness, I said yes, and I'm sitting here. It was very challenging and very exciting for me. She is so broken, but she is strong, too. She has softness and hardness, too. I think the audience sees this uniqueness."

Karisma reflected on her journey, noting that she started working from a very young age. "I am like this now. I don't like to work so much. I have done it a lot. I was very young when I started working. I have a different pace. I have a different mood. I work from here, from my heart. So, if I like it, I will do it. Otherwise, no," she said.