bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin graduates from high school ‘with flying colours’, see proud family moment

Madhuri Dixit’s elder son Arin graduated from high school and she shared a family photo to commemorate the special occasion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and their sons, Arin and Ryan.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s elder son, Arin Nene, is now a high school graduate. She shared her ‘proud moment’ with her followers on social media. In a series of tweets, she congratulated those graduating this year and noted how this year has been demanding for everyone. She also posted a family photo, featuring herself, Shriram, Arin and her younger son, Ryan.

“A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed,” she wrote.

“So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always #ProudParent #Classof2021 #GraduationDay,” she added.

Madhuri Dixit on Twitter.

On Saturday, Shriram revealed that Arin will go abroad for further studies. In a tweet, he thanked Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray for working towards vaccination drives for students who have obtained admission in foreign universities.

Also Watch | Madhuri Dixit learns 'Dilbar' hook step from Nora Fatehi on Dance Deewane

“Many thanks. As a parent of a graduating senior who is going abroad, it is much appreciated. They need the vaccines to be able to go to college,” Shriram wrote.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says 'a fake wall' was built between audience and industry; Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar broke it

Currently, Madhuri is seen as a judge on the reality show, Dance Deewane. Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about spending quality time with her family before Arin goes off to college. “My kids are home, my mom and my husband. We’re spending as much time together as possible. We’re looking at the brighter side, and trying to give each other the support that we need. My son will go to college this year. So, I’m spending time with him, doing simple things like cooking or jamming together,” she said.

