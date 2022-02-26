Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit says mom would scold her for keeping room untidy even after she became a star: That’s how I was brought up
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit says mom would scold her for keeping room untidy even after she became a star: That’s how I was brought up

In a recent interaction, actor Madhuri Dixit revealed that her family never treated her any differently even after she became a star. Madhuri said that her upbringing was such that it never let fame get to her.
Madhuri Dixit with her mother Snehlata Dixit.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 07:09 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In her debut web series The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit plays a Bollywood star who encounters the dark side of fame and sees how her popularity affects life in a negative way. In a recent interaction, Madhuri said she was lucky never to have faced that in real life. She added it was largely because she kept her personal and professional lives separate. (Also read: Madhuri on her OTT debut: 'I am always here, any talk of comeback is crazy')

Madhuri went on to add that her upbringing was such that it never let fame get to her. She even recounted how her mother Snehlata Dixit's behaviour towards her never changed even after she became a famous and successful actor.

Speaking to ETimes, when asked if stardom affected her personal life, Madhuri said, "I mean, even when I was working in films, my mom used to scold me if my room was messed up and things like that. So that's how I was brought up. And that's how I am. When I go home, everything is back in the studio. I see my kids and I see my husband and it's just a different life. I never really lost myself."

RELATED STORIES

The actor added that she detaches from her onscreen character once she steps out of the sets. "I look at it as a profession. When I go in front of the camera, I'm a professional actress. And I know what I'm doing. I've read a script, and I'm reading it and I'm playing that character. I become that character for the camera, but once I go back home, I am a normal person, because that's the way I've been brought up," she said. (Also read: The Fame Game review: Madhuri Dixit-led Netflix series is a deceptive mystery)

The Fame Game is Madhuri's OTT debut. The series, created by Sri Rao, began streaming on Netlfix on February 25. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jaferi and Lakshvir Saran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
madhuri dixit
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP