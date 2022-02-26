Madhuri Dixit says mom would scold her for keeping room untidy even after she became a star: That’s how I was brought up

In her debut web series The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit plays a Bollywood star who encounters the dark side of fame and sees how her popularity affects life in a negative way. In a recent interaction, Madhuri said she was lucky never to have faced that in real life. She added it was largely because she kept her personal and professional lives separate. (Also read: Madhuri on her OTT debut: 'I am always here, any talk of comeback is crazy')

Madhuri went on to add that her upbringing was such that it never let fame get to her. She even recounted how her mother Snehlata Dixit's behaviour towards her never changed even after she became a famous and successful actor.

Speaking to ETimes, when asked if stardom affected her personal life, Madhuri said, "I mean, even when I was working in films, my mom used to scold me if my room was messed up and things like that. So that's how I was brought up. And that's how I am. When I go home, everything is back in the studio. I see my kids and I see my husband and it's just a different life. I never really lost myself."

The actor added that she detaches from her onscreen character once she steps out of the sets. "I look at it as a profession. When I go in front of the camera, I'm a professional actress. And I know what I'm doing. I've read a script, and I'm reading it and I'm playing that character. I become that character for the camera, but once I go back home, I am a normal person, because that's the way I've been brought up," she said. (Also read: The Fame Game review: Madhuri Dixit-led Netflix series is a deceptive mystery)

The Fame Game is Madhuri's OTT debut. The series, created by Sri Rao, began streaming on Netlfix on February 25. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jaferi and Lakshvir Saran.

