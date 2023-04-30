Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Rohit Shetty attend the event for 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in Mumbai. See pics

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Shahid Kapoor along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty attended a special event to commemorate the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio talk show Mann Ki Baat in Mumbai's Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The artistes spoke about the impact the program has had on the country and shared their feelings at being invited for the milestone episode. (Also read: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calls it ‘the best 45 minutes of his life’)

The radio show Mann Ki Baat first aired on October 3, 2014 and will complete 10 years next year. The Prime Minister stated in his opening remarks, "'Mann Ki Baat' is a reflection of 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians, it is an expression of their feelings." He also thanked the listeners for making the program a success over the years.

Speaking at the event, Shahid Kapoor told the news agency ANI, "Modi ji wanted to stay connected with people, that is the sign of a great leader. Historically, whoever has been the greatest, most popular leaders, be it kings or prime ministers, they've always been connected to people. I think it's a simple thing but the connection is quite deep. To speak your mind and listen to what people have to say, tell them what you think, there can't be a deeper connection than that. It's a fantastic format. I enjoyed listening to it. I felt very fortunate that I was called here. It's almost ten years, so it's fantastic that I was a part of this today. It's a privilege to be here."

Madhuri added, "He's such a big leader, he saying something and taking time out for the people. He's trying to understand their problems which is amazing. He's reaching different kinds of people in small towns and villages. He's doing such great work, highlighting those that many aren't really aware of, and bringing their heroism to the forefront. Not only in our country, but even globally, he is being heralded, which is amazing. If he can reach out into small villages, I am sure it is going to inspire even a lot of youngsters. Age no bar, he'lll inspire everyone."

Rohit Shetty also shared that the Prime Minister was an inspiration to all citizens. Citing examples from the 100th episode, the filmmaker said that the show was bringing people together. There are events planned to celebrate the 100th episode in Indian consulates in other parts of the world as well.

