Madhuri Dixit shares glimpse of husband Shriram Nene’s pre-birthday bash ‘in a social bubble amidst nature’

Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, has already begun celebrating ahead of his birthday on February 11. The actor gave a glimpse of the festivities ‘in a social bubble amidst nature with all necessary precautions’.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a group photo, in which Shriram could be seen posing with two cakes. They were surrounded by friends and family, including their two sons, Arin and Ryan. “Pre-birthday celebrations for Ram with our near & dear ones in a social bubble amidst nature with all necessary precautions. Simple joys of life,” she captioned the image.

Anil Kapoor, who has worked with Madhuri in a number of films including Tezaab, Beta, and most recently, Total Dhamaal, sent an early birthday wish for Shriram. “Many happy returns of the day ram,” he wrote. Fans also showered love on the post.

Shriram also shared a picture of himself cutting one of his cakes as everyone around him clapped and sang Happy Birthday. “Nothing like a prebday bash with friends and family in a COVID safe bubble. Amazing to hangout with everyone!” he wrote in his caption.

On Saturday, Shriram posted a no-filter selfie with Madhuri, calling her his ‘sweetheart’. “Loving life with my sweetheart. Nothing like a pre-birthday celebration with the ones you love in a bubble in nature,” he wrote.

Madhuri married Shriram on October 17, 1999 and shifted base to the US for a few years. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she had said that she did not plan to leave her career in films. “Leaving Bollywood wasn’t planned. One thing I was clear about — the moment I met the right person in my life, I wouldn’t hesitate,” she said.

After a five-year sabbatical, Madhuri began her second innings in Bollywood with Aaja Nachle in 2007. She was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.