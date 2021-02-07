IND USA
Kajol shared a gorgeous picture on Instagram along with her 'Covid thoughts'.
Kajol's 'Covid thoughts' contain expert relationship advice. See here

  • Kajol shared a stunning selfie of herself, along with her 'Covid thoughts'. She observed that perseverance is the key to many things in life, from the delicate art of crocheting to saying 'I love you'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:04 PM IST

Kajol has been sharing her musings on social media throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. On Sunday, she reflected upon the importance of perseverance in different aspects of life, from relationships to reading a book.

Posting a gorgeous selfie of herself, Kajol wrote on Instagram, “Covid thoughts :- Perseverance is the key.... whether it’s two lines of crochet, two i❤️u ‘s , a chapter a day. At the end of it you have a sweater, a relationship and u have read 📚!”

The stunning picture got a lot of love from fans. “I love youuuuu. Stay safe, queen!” one commented. “HEY HIII THERE GORGEOUS have I told you how naturally drop dead gorgeous you are @kajol,” another wrote. “I NEEDED TO SEE YOU SMILE ..and know you ok. Thank you. I love you @kajol,” a third commented.


Last month, Kajol made her digital debut with Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, which marked Renuka Shahane’s maiden directorial venture. The film, an emotional drama about three generations of women, deals with dysfunctional relationships. It also stars Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Also see: Shanaya Kapoor reveals what goes on behind the scenes of her dance videos, watch funny bloopers

In Tribhanga, Kajol’s character Anuradha had a penchant for profanity, but the actor is nothing like that in real life. “To be honest, everybody around me has very colourful language. It is not something I have hidden from or cannot do. It is a choice not to use those particular words. I don’t feel the need to do it most times. This is such a weird conversation!,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

However, Kajol had fun spouting expletives for the film. “I enjoyed myself thoroughly while doing it but I can’t tell you how much everybody else had enjoyed it on set. Every time I came out with one of them, people were giggling and all. It was such a weird set,” she said.

