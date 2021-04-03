Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit shares new pics from Maldives, makes fans go 'wow' with her vacation looks
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shares new pics from Maldives, makes fans go 'wow' with her vacation looks

Madhuri Dixit is in the Maldives for a vacation with her family. What has caught everyone's attention are the looks she has been serving from her holiay.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit is bringing in the hotness at her Maldives vacation.

Actor Madhuri Dixit is raising the temperature in the Maldives with her vacation style. She has been sharing pictures of herself in cool shorts and shirts, striking the best poses for Instagram pictures.

On Friday, she shared a photo of herself relaxing at her resort in a blue top, black shorts and a colourful shrug. She is seen lying on a large trunk of an uprooted tree. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Color coordinating with the blue waters of Soneva Jani."

Another photo showed her in her room, sitting in her bed while enjoying a hot drink. She wore a beige printed top and light blue shorts. She had a straw hat next to her which read 'sun kissed'. "Me + my coffee = paradise," she captioned it.

Madhuri is in the Maldives with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and son Arin. She has been spending her Saturday learning how to scuba dive.

On Thursday, Madhuri had shared photos from her dinner date with Shriram at the beach. The black and white photos showed them sipping wine and enjoying each others' company.

Madhuri is currently seen on the third season of her show, Dance Deewane. The show has been in the news after 18 members of the crew tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also read: Step inside sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan's lavish three-storey penthouse with lush terrace. See pics, video

Ashok Dubey of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said, "Madhuri and other judges are all fine. The crew members who have tested positive for Covid-19 include set workers, lightmen, camera attendants, assistant directors, assistant art directors, few contestants too, among others."

He added that the show has another shoot planned for April 5, which will go-ahead as per the schedule.

