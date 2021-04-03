Madhuri Dixit shares new pics from Maldives, makes fans go 'wow' with her vacation looks

Actor Madhuri Dixit is raising the temperature in the Maldives with her vacation style. She has been sharing pictures of herself in cool shorts and shirts, striking the best poses for Instagram pictures.

On Friday, she shared a photo of herself relaxing at her resort in a blue top, black shorts and a colourful shrug. She is seen lying on a large trunk of an uprooted tree. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Color coordinating with the blue waters of Soneva Jani."

Another photo showed her in her room, sitting in her bed while enjoying a hot drink. She wore a beige printed top and light blue shorts. She had a straw hat next to her which read 'sun kissed'. "Me + my coffee = paradise," she captioned it.

Madhuri is in the Maldives with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and son Arin. She has been spending her Saturday learning how to scuba dive.

On Thursday, Madhuri had shared photos from her dinner date with Shriram at the beach. The black and white photos showed them sipping wine and enjoying each others' company.

Madhuri is currently seen on the third season of her show, Dance Deewane. The show has been in the news after 18 members of the crew tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ashok Dubey of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said, "Madhuri and other judges are all fine. The crew members who have tested positive for Covid-19 include set workers, lightmen, camera attendants, assistant directors, assistant art directors, few contestants too, among others."

He added that the show has another shoot planned for April 5, which will go-ahead as per the schedule.