IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene enjoy a romantic dinner date in the Maldives. See pics
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene are in the Maldives.
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene are in the Maldives.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene enjoy a romantic dinner date in the Maldives. See pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit is having a great time in the Maldives with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and son Arin. See her pics here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:23 AM IST

Actor Madhuri Dixit is enjoying a good time with husband Dr Shriram Nene in the Maldives. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos from her dinner date with Shriram.

The black and white photos show Madhuri and Shriram sipping wine on a beach at night. A lantern casts a beautiful glow on their faces and they are seen looking into each others' eyes. "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers!," she wrote in her post.

Another photo clicked by Shriram showed Madhuri holding up her wine glass to the camera. "Cheers to all of you!," she captioned it. A similar picture of himself was also shared by Shriram on his Instagram profile. He, too, shared the same caption with it.

On Friday, Madhuri shared a video of herself, Shriram and their older son Arin taking part in some water adventures. The video showed all three sitting on a water raft, getting pulled across the sea by a high-speed boat. "Life in the fast lane in the Maldives," she captioned her post.

Madhuri appears to be making the most of her days off from her dance reality show, Dance Deewane. It was in news after there was a coronavirus outbreak on the sets. About 18 crew members on the show had tested positive.

Also read: Somy Ali says she hasn't spoken to Salman Khan in five years, but remembers his mother fondly

The show features Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande as judges, and Raghav Juyal as the host. In the recent past veteran actors Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh made it to the show as special guests.

Madhuri was seen on the big screen in 2019 in two films--Total Dhamaal and Kalank. The actor played a dancer in Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. In Total Dhamaal, she starred with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
madhuri dixit madhuri dixit-nene maldives + 1 more

Related Stories

Madhuri Dixit is holidaying in the Maldives with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit is holidaying in the Maldives with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene shares a peek into their Maldives vacation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit is in the Maldives with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and their sons. Shriram shared a sunset selfie from their trip on Instagram. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Madhuri Dixit on her way to Maldives resort.
Madhuri Dixit on her way to Maldives resort.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit off to the Maldives for a holiday with her family, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit joined the long list of Bollywood celebrities who are holidaying in the Maldives this year. The actor and her family landed on the Island recently and shared pictures from their trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP