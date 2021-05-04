Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with husband Dr Shriram Nene: 'Hold your loved ones closer than ever'
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with husband Dr Shriram Nene: 'Hold your loved ones closer than ever'

Madhuri Dixit shared an old picture with her husband Shriram Nene. In the post, the couple is seen holding each other as they pose for the camera.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit shared an old picture with husband Dr Shriram Nene.

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Tuesday shared a throwback picture with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. In the post on Instagram, the couple is seen holding each other as they pose for the camera. She captioned her post, "hold your loved ones closer than ever," and quoting Star Wars, added "#MayThe4thBeWithYou".

In the picture, she is seen pairing a full-sleeve top with dungarees and white sneakers. She is also wearing specs. Her husband is seen wearing a navy blue sweater over a shirt, paired with shorts and white sneakers.

Several celebs as well as her fans dropped comments on the post. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "such a beautiful picture" and Arjun Bijlani said, "cute". A fan wrote, "Such a cute pic maam." Another wrote, "Nice beautiful couple." A third wrote, "Sooo beautiful pic."

Last week she had informed fans that she had taken the second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. On Instagram, she posted a picture and wrote, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe."

Also Read: TikToker unmatched Ben Affleck on dating app thinking he was fake, he sent her a video confirming his identity. Watch

Meanwhile, she will make her debut in the digital world with the Netflix family drama series titled Finding Anamika. The plot revolves around a global superstar, who is also a wife and a mother, who suddenly vanishes without a trace.

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Tuesday shared a throwback picture with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. In the post on Instagram, the couple is seen holding each other as they pose for the camera. She captioned her post, "hold your loved ones closer than ever," and quoting Star Wars, added "#MayThe4thBeWithYou".

In the picture, she is seen pairing a full-sleeve top with dungarees and white sneakers. She is also wearing specs. Her husband is seen wearing a navy blue sweater over a shirt, paired with shorts and white sneakers.

Several celebs as well as her fans dropped comments on the post. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "such a beautiful picture" and Arjun Bijlani said, "cute". A fan wrote, "Such a cute pic maam." Another wrote, "Nice beautiful couple." A third wrote, "Sooo beautiful pic."

Last week she had informed fans that she had taken the second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. On Instagram, she posted a picture and wrote, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe."

Also Read: TikToker unmatched Ben Affleck on dating app thinking he was fake, he sent her a video confirming his identity. Watch

Meanwhile, she will make her debut in the digital world with the Netflix family drama series titled Finding Anamika. The plot revolves around a global superstar, who is also a wife and a mother, who suddenly vanishes without a trace.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit madhuri dixit nene pics madhuri dixit-nene madhuri dixit films shriram nene

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Naga Chaitanya to make Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, to join sets during Ladakh schedule: Report

PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 05:13 PM IST
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap feels angry and experiences breakdowns amid pandemic: 'I request you to accommodate a silent prayer'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 04:55 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP