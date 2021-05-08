IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit shares video on essentials at home against Covid-19, urges fans to stay at home and to stay safe
Madhuri Dixit posted a utilit-oriented video about Covid-19 precaution.(Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit posted a utilit-oriented video about Covid-19 precaution.(Instagram)
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shares video on essentials at home against Covid-19, urges fans to stay at home and to stay safe

Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday listed out essential items that one must have at home amid coronavirus pandemic. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 10:44 AM IST

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday shared a list of essential items to take care of health at home amid coronavirus pandemic. The Hum Aapke Kain Koun star put out a video on Instagram, in which she urged people to stay indoors.

"In the Covid-19 days, it is very essential to have these objects in the home. Hand sanitiser, thermometer, Pulse Oxy or Oximeter to measure the oxygen levels of patient, who is extremely ill and has cough or cold," she said.


"Gloves for each person, and if you are using homemade mask - then use two face masks or else one N 95 mask," she added. As caption, the actor wrote, "What's needed at home for COVID care?#StayHomeStaySafe."

Celebrity followers including Tiger Shroff and more than 99,057 fans liked the post, while many chimed into the comments section and left red heart emoticons in appreciation.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut, now active on Instagram, says 'India does not need more oxygen, it needs dharma'

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

With a total of 4,14,188 new Covid-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike. The cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
madhuri dixit covid 19 news oximeter bollywood + 2 more

Related Stories

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin to debut as an author with a graphic memoir, The Elephant In the Womb, to be published by Penguin.
Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin to debut as an author with a graphic memoir, The Elephant In the Womb, to be published by Penguin.
bollywood

Exclusive: Kalki Koechlin to write debut book on motherhood struggles, says ‘People just don’t talk about how difficult it is’

By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Kalki says she too “suffered from postpartum depression” and it’s really important that people know that this happens a lot more than it’s admitted. In her graphic memoir, she aims to use her experiences to address the many challenges that pregnancy poses to women in the present times.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant has spoken about her husband Ritesh.
Rakhi Sawant has spoken about her husband Ritesh.
tv

Rakhi Sawant says Karan Johar checked in on her mother after surgery

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has said that several Bollywood personalities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Salman Khan have been checking in on her mother's health, but she refused to take any assistance from her 'husband' Ritesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP