Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister declares Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great tax-free in the state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday declared Tanvi the Great film tax free in the state. The announcement was made after actor and film's director Anupam Kher met CM Yadav. Shubhangi Dutt and Anupam Kher in Tanvi The Great

MP CM announces Tanvi The Great tax-free

After watching the film with Kher, Yadav announced to make it tax free in the state. "Today in Bhopal, I got the opportunity to watch his film Tanvi The Great with famous actor and director Anupam Kher. I announce to make the film tax free in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

He described it as a "touching" film dedicated to the "struggle, determination and dreams of an autistic girl". He said that it will inspire people to be more sensitive, humane and kind towards specially-abled children.

On the occasion, film's lead actor Shubhangi Dutt and child artist Viraj Aggarwal were also present, an official said. CM Yadav congratulated Kher for making a "film with a great purpose". Kher also presented his book Different But No Less to the CM on the occasion.

Kher, also posted about news on his social media account. In a post on On X (formerly called Twitter), Kher wrote, “Respected Chief Minister Ji! Today in Bhopal, I first had the privilege of meeting you at your residence! Thereafter, it is our great fortune that you came to watch our film #TanviTheGreat in the theater! Not only did you appreciate our film, but seeing the spirit of our film, you also declared it TAX FREE! This reflects your special sensitivity towards social issues and the armed forces. Once again, heartfelt thanks to you, your cabinet, and other staff! Jai Hind!”

About Tanvi The Great

The film tells the inspiring journey of Tanvi Raina, played by Shubhangi, a young girl determined to follow in the footsteps of her late father, Army officer Samar Raina (Karan). Raised by her mother Vidya (Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher), Tanvi is deeply influenced by her father’s legacy and dreams of joining the armed forces herself.

The film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Tanvi The Great was released in cinemas worldwide on 18 July and has received strong early praise. Special preview screenings — including one at the National Defence Academy — earned the film standing ovations, underlining its emotional impact and patriotic resonance.