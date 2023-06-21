Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, reveals her response when asked what Bollywood lacks

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has reacted to daughter-actor Alia Bhatt making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. In a new interview, Mahesh said that he feels proud of Alia being a part of a project with actors such as Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. He also recalled an incident when he asked Alia what Hollywood has that Bollywood lacks. Mahesh Bhatt said that Alia's reply was 'money'. (Aso Read | Alia Bhatt addresses reactions to her ‘short screen time’ in Heart of Stone trailer)

Alia's role in Heart of Stone

Mahesh Bhatt spoke about his daughter Alia Bhatt starring in Heart of Stone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Heart of Stone, Alia plays an antagonist who keeps her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on their toes. The espionage thriller is set to premiere on August 11 on Netflix. The first trailer of Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, was unveiled at the Tudum event in Brazil.

Mahesh on Alia

Speaking with Times of India, Mahesh said, "My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who's who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being pygmied by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don't feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent."

He also added, "I once remember asking her, 'What is it that they have that we don't have? And her straight reply was 'Money'. She said it with great humility. She also said that they have a way of doing things and they are very professional but they have money, otherwise we have it all. I think that confidence is very important for the nation."

More about Heart of Stone

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Netflix, the film is headlined by Gal Gadot's Rachel Stone, who appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). Heart of Stone is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gal and Jaron Varsano's Pilot Wave banner. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON