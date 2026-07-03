Mahesh Bhatt on why he never interferes in how Alia Bhatt deals with criticism and hate: 'Fame has a price' | Interview

In a career that has spanned five decades, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has faced both criticism and acclaim. His films have been hailed as masterpieces, but some have been trashed mercilessly, too. Outside the sets, too, Bhatt’s words have received their fair share of criticism for one reason or another. Now, he sees his children, particularly his daughter Alia Bhatt, face much of the same. In their case, they also have to deal with anonymous social media hate. But the veteran filmmaker says he does not interfere in how they deal with this negativity.

Mahesh Bhatt talks about parenting and why he does not interfere with his children's careers.

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In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt opens up on his idea of parenting adults, the price of fame, and why parents need to learn to ‘let go’ of their children after a while.

‘I never give advice to my children’

As we bring up the topic of his children, particularly Alia, who often receives ‘more hate than acclaim’ online, Mahesh Bhatt clarifies that he never feels compelled to offer advice as a father. “I never give advice to my children. They are brighter than me. They belong to the terrain today. They will learn on their own. The ground will teach them. And that is the only teacher. Life is the only teacher, period.”

The filmmaker adds that he does not feel overly protective about his children, even when they face criticism in the public eye. “I think the protection will make them cripples. No, let them taste the light, burn as we all do,” he says, rather philosophically.

‘Fame has a price’

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{{^usCountry}} The 77-year-old veteran filmmaker calls the criticism and hate coming actors way ‘occupational hazard’. He explains, “Fame has a price. If you stand in the sun, you will get sunburnt. The greatest teacher is life. So, I don't tell my children about my life experiences and expect them to plot them on their life maps. Woh sahi bhi nahi hai (That is not right). Their lives are different, these times are different, and their journeys are different.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 77-year-old veteran filmmaker calls the criticism and hate coming actors way ‘occupational hazard’. He explains, “Fame has a price. If you stand in the sun, you will get sunburnt. The greatest teacher is life. So, I don't tell my children about my life experiences and expect them to plot them on their life maps. Woh sahi bhi nahi hai (That is not right). Their lives are different, these times are different, and their journeys are different.” {{/usCountry}}

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The father of four then offers a small piece of parenting advice. “Parents cannot hope that their children will apply their life lessons perfectly to their own lives. The time changes. The river changes as it flows, and you cannot cross the same river twice,” he says.

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Alia is currently starring in the spy thriller, Alpha. Part of the YRF Spy Universe, the Shiv Rawail-directed film also stars Sharvari in the lead, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film released in theatres on Friday, July 3.