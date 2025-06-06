Mahima Chaudhry celebrates daughter Ariana’s graduation with nostalgic post: ‘I’ve never felt more proud’

Actor Mahima Chaudhry proudly celebrated her daughter Ariana's graduation, sharing a heartwarming post that nostalgically reflected on her little one's growth. Mahima said it is Ariana's time to "fly high". Also read: Fans can't get over Mahima Chaudhry's 'cute and pretty' daughter Ariana in new video. Watch Mahima recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, celebrating her daughter Ariana's graduation milestone.

Mahima celebrates daughter's graduation

Mahima recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, celebrating her daughter Ariana's graduation milestone. The video captured moments of Ariana's graduation, showing her beaming smile on stage. In a tender gesture, she blew a flying kiss to her mother in the audience, filling Mahima's eyes with pride as she watched her daughter confidently step into a new chapter of life. Later in the video, Ariana is seen coming to her mother and hugging her.

Along with the video, Mahima wrote a note for her daughter, crediting her for giving her strength in life. The post was titled “The Graduate”.

“Watching you Graduate fills me with pride. Congratulations, my sweetheart. I started this journey alone, but I had you. I didn’t know how it would all work out, but I just knew I wanted you to have the best education. I went back to work because of you,” Mahima wrote.

She added, “I thought I was doing this all for you, but my baby, you ended up doing so much more for me. So many years later watching you finally graduate today, I’ve never felt more proud. You’ve grown into someone so kind, full of heart, and I feel lucky to be your mama. This moment is ours. You and I did this together. May you go far, may all your dreams come true. I love you so much my baby”.

Fans flooded the comments section, appreciating Ariana's striking resemblance to her mother, Mahima.

“She is the most beautiful n cutest of all star kids so far,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “So pretty... like her mother”. “She looks just like you,” one posted.

More about Mahima

Mahima married businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and had Ariana with him. The couple got divorced in 2013. While Mahima was seen in a bunch of films in the early 2000s, she took a break from acting to raise her daughter. Talking to Pinkvilla about being a single mother, she said, “Frankly, there isn’t anything coming my way. That is much of it. I have been keeping myself busy with events, live events, promotions, and of course, you have a child to raise and it takes an entire village to raise one, and I am a single parent”.

She made her comeback last year after her cancer diagnosis and recovery with The Signature, which also features Anupam Kher.