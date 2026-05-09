Main Actor Nahi Hoon review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui anchors a film that feels both moving and hollow

Directed by Aditya Kripalani, the film follows Adnan ( Nawazuddin Siddiqui ), a wealthy businessman settled in Frankfurt, who finds himself grappling with loneliness after retirement. At the insistence of his daughter, he auditions as an actor for a project over a video call, alongside Mumbai-based struggling actor Mouni (Chitrangda Satarupa). The makers are impressed enough to shortlist both of them for a second round the following day. Intrigued by Mouni’s acting prowess, Adnan reaches out to her separately over a video call, requesting her to teach him the craft. What unfolds from there forms the crux of the story.

The city that never sleeps. The city of dreams- Mumbai has, since time immemorial, been romanticised in Hindi cinema. The rains symbolising romance, the relentless hustle equated with ambition and success... these are among the most familiar images associated with the city. What films seldom explore, however, is the quiet frustration of those who leave their hometowns behind to build a life here. Main Actor Nahi Hoon places that emotional exhaustion at the very heart of its story, and it emerges as one of its strongest aspects.

Set over the course of a single day, Aditya’s direction keeps the narrative engaging, with his lens consciously moving away from the quintessential imagery of Mumbai’s crowds and chaos. The cinematography by Rishika Baruah, Sumit Singh and Ajinkya Pandit complements this vision, capturing the city with a sense of realism.

The first half is taut, largely because of how convincing the performances are. Nawazuddin is a natural, delivering a performance that feels like second nature to him. Chitrangda, too, slips into her character, effectively channelling the frustration of an actor caught between ambition and artistic integrity.

The second half veers into an exploration of the ghosts of one’s past, and this is where the film may become difficult for the average moviegoer to fully connect with. The climax is emotionally dense and convoluted, leaving the viewer with more questions than answers. It also feels empty at times.

Overall, Main Actor Nahi Hoon stands out for the honesty with which it captures loneliness and ambition in a city that constantly demands resilience. Anchored by good performances from Nawazuddin and Chitrangda, the film works best in its quieter moments. The emotionally turbulent climax may divide audiences, though the film’s themes will linger after the end credits roll.