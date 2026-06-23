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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: Imtiaz Ali film refuses to slow down despite weekday, crosses 29 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: The film shocked everyone by minting more on its second Friday than in its first day. 

Jun 23, 2026 10:37 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: The manner in which this Imtiaz Ali film has defied box office trends is a case study on its own! After a lacklusture performance in its opening weekend, Main Vaapas Aaunga showed a tremendous hold on the weekdays and managed to grow on its second Friday! Extra shows were added and the shows in major cities went houseful! The solid word of mouth did wonders!

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: The romantic drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected 3.10 crore on Tuesday, a jump from its previous day haul, which stood at 2.5 crore. Such a midweek jump for a film is quite rare and that Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to do that in a week where it was facing competition from several other releases, is quite extraordinary. It registered a 130% jump on its second Saturday, compared with Friday's earnings.

The film has managed to show great momentum in its second week, bringing the total India net collections to 29.85 crore so far. The other films which were released in theatres alongside Main Vaapas Aaunga were Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Governor, and Disclosure Day. Main Vaapas Aaunga got a solid boost from audiences who posted positive reviews on social media and urged more people to watch the film in theatres.

About the film

 
imtiaz ali box office
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