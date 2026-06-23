Imtiaz Ali is moved by industry's support for Main Vaapas Aaunga, shares Anurag Kashyap's hilarious message amid success

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is back with another romantic drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has been winning the hearts of audiences. While the film got off to a slow start at the box office, positive word of mouth has contributed to a significant rise in collections during its second week. Not only audiences and critics, but several members of the film industry have also showered the film with praise. Imtiaz has now reacted to industry figures promoting and praising his film, revealing that the support has deeply moved him. Imtiaz Ali expressed gratitude to industry people for supporting Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Imtiaz Ali reacts to industry's support for Main Vaapas Aaunga Speaking on Yuvaa's Be A Man Yaar podcast, Imtiaz said he feels overwhelmed to see people finding their own stories in his film. He added that many are encouraging others to watch the film in cinemas and said he is grateful to those who are promoting it voluntarily.

Talking about the industry's response, he said, "People like Shekhar Kapur are calling me and asking, 'What's today's collection?' I have never worked with him. Piyush Mishra is sending me videos saying, 'Houseful in so-and-so theatre, mubarak.' Subhash Ghai said, 'Tereko Hero itni pasand hai, tujhe malum hai do hafte mein utar gayi thi. Ghabrao mat, people are liking this film (You like Hero so much. Do you know it was pulled from theatres within two weeks? Don't worry), it will come through'."

Vedang further added that certain people in the industry are rooting for Main Vaapas Aaunga and want it to succeed so that more such films can be made without hesitation.

Imtiaz also praised Ayushmann Khurrana for singing Tere Paas Main from the film and said, "The way he has sung the song, I am so moved. I don't know what to say to him. He told his whole history. They are saying Anurag Kashyap is promoting my film more than his own. Usne bola teesri film bhi agar tune bana li naa acchi, toh apne ghar mein tera mandir bana lunga. People say film industry ke log bade badmash hote hain (He told me, 'If you manage to make a third good film as well, I'll build a temple for you in my house.' People say that people in the film industry are very shrewd), but why is Alia putting out something for the film, or Ayushmann? So many people are promoting this film. I don't even have enough words to express my gratitude to them."

Anurag had earlier given a shout-out to Main Vaapas Aaunga and wrote on Instagram, "The fresh brand new @imtiazaliofficial. After his first film CHAMKILA, his sophomore film MAIN VAPAS AAOONGA is running in cinemas. Go watch it and I love you Muttonkhor ❤️. Keep inspiring and breaking our hearts. Aur mere humdumon ko chori karna band karo, humein bhi kaam karna hai. BTW HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Kudos to your partners in this heartbreaking crime."

Shekhar Kapur also praised the film and wrote, "Thank you, Imtiaz Ali. With your film Main Vaapas Aaunga, you busted the myth that the first week's box-office performance defines the future of a film. You proved that what counts is a great story, well told. What counts is respect for your audience."