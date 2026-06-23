Shekhar Kapur lauds Imtiaz Ali for breaking box office myth with Main Vaapas Aaunga: ‘What counts is a great story’

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Thank you Imtiaz Ali. With your film Main Wapaas Aaunga , you busted the myth that the first week box office defines the future of your film. You proved what counts is a great story well told.. What counts is respect for your audiences."

Imtiaz Ali ’s film Main Vaapas Aaunga is witnessing a strong resurgence in theatres. After a slow start, positive word-of-mouth has begun working in the film’s favour, with packed theatres reported across multiple cities and a noticeable jump in box office numbers. Recently, acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also took note of the film’s performance.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office performance Imtiaz Ali’s film initially minted ₹1.15 Cr when it released in theatres on June 12. The film earned around the same amount during its first week, but as audiences took to social media to praise it—with many viewers reportedly crying after watching it—the word of mouth spread rapidly.

The film picked up in its second week and has reportedly gained additional shows, witnessing a 130% jump despite competition from Cocktail 2. On its second Friday, the film made ₹1.90 Cr, higher than its opening day collection. Over the recent weekend, it saw further growth, registering a 55 percent jump in collections by minting ₹4.35 Cr on Saturday. Sunday saw another 5 percent rise, earning ₹5.75 Cr.

The film starred Nasseruddin Shah, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Diljit Dosnajh in lead roles.The film's music is given by AR Rahman.