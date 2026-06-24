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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 13: Imtiaz Ali film beats Chand Mera Dil lifetime at 32 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 13: Imtiaz Ali's Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari-starrer has held its own.

Jun 24, 2026 10:26 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 13: Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, had a slow start at the box office but has since taken off well. The film starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari has benefited from strong word-of-mouth. The film has also beaten the lifetime collections of another recent romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 13: Vedang Raina and Sharvari in a still from the Imtiaz Ali film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga, which was released in theatres on June 12, collected 2.60 crore net in India on its second Wednesday, taking its domestic total to 32.45 crore. The film showed a dip compared to Tuesday, when it collected 3.10 crore. On Monday, Main Vaapas Aaunga had brought in 2.50 crore.

The film had collected 12.25 crore in its first week and performed well in its second week. It collected a strong 1.90 crore on its second Friday. Main Vaapas Aaunga showed hikes during the weekend, collecting 4.35 crore on Saturday and 5.75 crore on Sunday. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Vivek Soni’s Lakshya and Ananya Panday-starrer Chand Mera Dil. That film was released in theatres on May 22 and collected 29.09 crore net in India.

“I am overwhelmed by the response to Main Vaapas Aaunga. I find myself going to the cinema theatres and just gazing at the faces of the audience and seeing the film through their eyes. I have been to six cities already and am planning to go to more,” Imtiaz told PTI about the film’s success.

 
imtiaz ali box office
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