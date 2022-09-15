Maja Ma song Boom Padi: Madhuri Dixit returns in 'dancing queen' avatar, fans amazed at her energy at 55. Watch

The first song of Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming film Maja Ma was released on Thursday. Titled Boom Padi, the energetic and peppy garba track sees Madhuri return to the screen in her signature dancing avatar and fans were all for it. The song, Madhuri’s dance, and Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals, were all appreciated by fans after the video was released on Thursday morning. Also read: Madhuri Dixit cannot help but dance in her seat as Urmila Matondkar performs on Aa Hi Jaiye, watch

The song opens with a visual of garba celebrations before Madhuri’s character enters the frame and takes centre stage. The actor then puts up an energetic dance performance on the beats, reminiscent of some of her most memorable tracks from the 80s and 90s. She is then joined by Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh and Srishti Shrivastava, her co-actors as they all celebrate and dance together.

Fans praised Madhuri’s energy and dance in the comments. One fan wrote, “And the queen is back! What an energetic performance.. loved loved loved it.” Another remarked how Madhuri is managing to keep up with the dancers half her age. “This lady is 55! She doesn't skip a beat and dancing is still impeccable! Oh, we are blessed to have Madhuri Dixit,” read one comment.

Written by Priya Saraiya and composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, Boom Padi has been sung Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir. Many fans called the vocals of Shreya and dance of Madhuri ‘the perfect combination’. One fan commented, “When the vocal expression matches perfectly with the facial expression of dancer, it creates magic. And who can do this better than Shreya Ghoshal and Madhuri Dixit!” Shreya had sung Dola Re Dola in the 2002 film Devdas, which was picturised on Madhuri and Aishwarya Rai.

“I am so happy and excited to be have sung this brilliant song”, said Shreya Ghoshal, adding, “I was fortunate enough to have sung the first-ever song of my career for a Madhuri Dixit-starrer – Devdas – and of course have sung many other songs for her after that. Boom Padi is even more special for me as it is Madhuri ji’s first-ever garba dance number. I am sure the audiences will love the song and it will be a festive season favourite all over.”

Maja Ma is being billed as Prime Video’s first Indian Amazon Original. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. It releases on Prime Video on October 6.

