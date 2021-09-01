Madhuri Dixit cannot help but dance in her seat as Urmila Matondkar performs on Aa Hi Jaiye, watch

Madhuri Dixit found herself dancing in her seat when Urmila Matondkar took the centre stage and performed on her hit song Aa Hi Jaiye. The popular 90s star will appear as a guest judge in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3.

A video clip from the episode was shared by Colors on Instagram in which Urmila, dressed in a blue jumpsuit, made a glamourous entry on a throne. As she stepped down, she joined the choreographers to perform the hook step of the Lajja song.

Madhuri welcomed her by blowing a kiss at her and enjoyed her performance. She was soon seen grooving in her seat and also hooted for her.

Earlier this week, Madhuri shared a video in which she and Urmila danced to Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari. The duo marked 30 years of Saajan with the video. "Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial for celebrating #30yearsofsaajan with me #saajan," Madhuri captioned the video. Urmila also shared the video on her handle and wrote, "OMG..Dance just got a whole lot better cos I shake a leg with #onenonly @madhuridixitnene."

Having worked in numerous hits such as Judaai, Satya, Khoobsurat, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Bhoot, Urmila took a step back from films. She did make a comeback of sorts in Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail, which released in 2018, starring in the song Bewafa Beauty. However, she has been focused on her political career.

Meanwhile, Madhuri has been hosting Dance Deewane 3 since the season began. Over the months, she has shared video with numerous special guests including yesteryear stars Helen, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Nora Fatehi.

On the big screen, she was last seen in Kalank. Madhuri reunited with Sanjay Dutt for the film. It also starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. However, the film did not perform well. She's yet to announce her next film.