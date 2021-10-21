Makarand Deshpande shares throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan from Circus

Actor Makarand Deshpande has shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, from the time when they worked together in the TV show, Circus.

Sharing the picture, Makarand Deshpande wrote, “Aashutosh Gowarikar, Satish Kaul, Shahrukh Khan and myself enjoying the fun times shooting for Circus, travelling with Circus. I don’t remember who clicked the photo! Sorry for that. My bhabhi has kept some lovely photos safe. Unfortunately she is no more, passed away a year ago. This photo was sent to me by her daughter Yashada.”

Directed by Vicky Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, Circus was Shah Rukh Khan’s second project - he made his debut with the TV show, Fauji. Circus also starred Pawan Malhotra, and Ashutosh Gowariker.

The show traced the story of a circus that had an unwilling manager - Shekharan. Shah Rukh played Shekharan who later developed a bond with the people around and even began to care for the circus. Renuka Shahane played the role of Maria in Circus.

The show was re-aired last year during the pandemic-induced lockdown when production of TV shows and films had to be stalled. Recalling the time she worked with Shah Rukh, Renuka Shahane had told Mumbai Mirror, "It was great as we all were quite young and enthusiastic. Shah Rukh was a huge craze even at that time because his previous show Fauji had done so well. He was like a heartthrob even then. At that time when he was not even a film star, I’ve seen him getting mobbed by fans and a crowd of around 20,000 people gathering there just to see Shah Rukh Khan. He was a workaholic. He would have worked for 36 hours at a stretch if he was asked to. That kind of energy was very infectious. Plus, all of us were already excited to work with him. I definitely was, because I had loved Fauji.”

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside Arthur Road Jail after he met his son Aryan Khan. The 23-year-old has been behind bars since October 3 in connection with a drugs case.