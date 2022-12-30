Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor twin in black as they jet off from airport for their New Year vacation. Watch

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at airport on Friday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Malaika and her boyfriend Arjun as they arrived at the airport to fly to an undisclosed destination ahead of the New Year. Both of them were all smiles for the camera. Earlier in the day, Arjun shared a happy selfie featuring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor as they jetted off for their vacation together. (Also read: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor are 'riding into 2023' with Arjun Kapoor for New Year. See pics)

In the video, Malaika arrived at the airport wearing a black sleeveless top with blue jeans. She opted for dark sunglasses, black shoes and a handbag. Moments later, Arjun arrived at the airport in his casual look, which included a black T-shirt and pants. Going by the video, he smiled at Malaika and she smiled back at him. He followed his girlfriend and smiled for the paparazzi.

Arjun and Malaika Arora have been dating for many years now. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun. Last month, he refuted the reports that claimed him and his girlfriend Malaika are expecting their first child together and said, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives.”

Earlier, Malaika shared pictures from her Christmas celebrations. Arjun wasn't a part of the celebration due to his health. Arjun informed about his health condition on social media and wrote, "Unwell reindeer this holiday season...- @malaikaaroraofficial #festiveseason #christmasmood (Don’t worry it’s not COVID).”

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently starring in her reality show, Moving In With Malaika, on Disney+ Hotstar. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh among others have marked their presence on the show.

Arjun will be next seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma and Radhika Madan. The film, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, is set to release on January 13, 2023.

