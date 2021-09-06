Malaika Arora gets knocked out of frame by Amrita Arora as the sisters dance to Touch It. Watch

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are the latest celebrities to dance to hit song, Touch It by KiDi. Sharing a video on Instagram, Malaika wrote: “Succumbed.. Hips don’t lie!” The funny video showed the two shaking their hips and dancing to the song. At one point, Amrita knocks Malaika out of the frame with her butt.

Many of their industry friends reacted to the video with Dino Morea, Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor dropping laughing face emojis.

The sisters are not the first desi celebrities to dance to the viral song. A couple of days back, Shilpa Shetty along with Farah Khan, Geeta Kapur and Rithvik Dhanjani danced to the same song on sets of Super Dancer 4.

Malaika has been keeping herself entertained after her son Arhaan recently left for India higher studies. Late last month, he had been photographed hugging their dog before leaving.

While Malaika hasn't revealed what he would be studying, she did speak about coping with his absence at home. She told Indian Express in an interview, "It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it." Arhaan is her son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika had also spoken about how she was keen that Arhaan be gainfully occupied in the period after school last year, when he took a gap year. She had told a leading daily how she had asked him to do something worthwhile. "I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time."

"He has enrolled in online courses, and also invests his time in getting physically fit. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he’s driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle. He routinely works out, which I think kids his age need to do so that they’re healthier when they get to the other side of the pandemic," she had said.