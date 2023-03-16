Malaika Arora gets uncomfortable as fan comes too close, tells him 'araam se'

Malaika Arora was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning where she was seen heading out towards the exit by herself. However, as she walked outside, a group of fans mobbed her to click selfies with her, leaving her hassled and uncomfortable. She said "aaram se," (be careful) to a male fan who suddenly appeared by her side to click a selfie. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor shares mushy and unseen pic with Malaika Arora on Valentine's Day, Athiya Shetty and Shruti Haasan react)

Malaika Arora was spotted at the Mumbai Airport.

As Malaika stepped out of the airport in a black crop top and blue jeans paired with a black leather jacket and shades, a bunch of fans gathered around her. The actor even obliged for a couple of fans who posed with their mobiles for a selfie but the situation got out of hand when the male fans surrounded her from all sides, obstructing her way forward. In a video clip shared by the paparazzi account on Instagram, the actor can be seen trying to make her way out when eager fans started to surround her. Malaika paused and looked at the fan beside her for a moment to say, "Aaram se," (be careful) before heading straight ahead.

A fan commented on the video, "It’s annoying when someone intervenes in your personal space." Another wrote, "I just wanna know what could happen or change in your life when you keep following them and begging them for a selfie??" One more fan said, “People have gone Mad or what? Have some decency.” A comment also read, "4 men surrounding her... Too close. I would be scared if i was her."

Malaika recently took over the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) X FDCI for designer Bhumika Sharma's latest collection Dahlia. She is dating actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years now. Malaika was recently seen in her reality show, Moving In With Malaika. Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Bharti Singh, Amrita Arora and Farah Khan among other have marked their presence on the show.

