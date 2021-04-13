Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora is a Disney princess in her new pic, check out which one
Malaika Arora is a Disney princess in her new pic, check out which one

Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself on Instagram, dressed as a Disney character. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Malaika Arora was recently seen in a celebrity cooking show's promo shared by Kareena Kapoor.

Malaika Arora on Monday turned into the Disney princess Pocahontas. She shared a picture of herself on social media.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote "Pocahontas on the house". In the picture, she is dressed in her night clothes, wearing her hair in two plaits. She is also seen wearing glasses.

Malaika Arora channels her inner Pocahontas.

Malaika will be seen with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi in the new celebrity cooking show, Star vs Food. Kareena had shared a promo for the show on Monday.

The promo had shown all four struggling with the proceedings inside the kitchen. While Kareena had complained about her hands paining from all the grating, Malaika was seen talking to the camera and saying: "Never, ever, ever, ever, again."

Earlier in the month, Malaika and her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, had attended an Easter lunch at Malaika's parents place. Prior to that, the two had also attended a get-together at her sister Amrita Arora's place, where Gauri Khan and Karan were also present.

Last year, the couple had been together at Amrita's Goa home to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Prior to that, Malaika had joined Arjun in Dharamshala, where he had been shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police, along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

It was in 2019 that the couple made their relationship Instagram-official. Malaika had been previously married to producer-actor Arbaaz Khan for more than a decade-and-a-half. The ex-couple also have a son together, Arhaan Khan.

