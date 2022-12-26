Malaika Arora misses Arjun Kapoor as she celebrates Christmas with son Arhaan Khan, family at her mom's home. See pics

Malaika Arora celebrated Christmas 2022 with son Arhaan Khan, parents Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora, as well as sister Amrita Arora and her family on Sunday. Hours after the reality TV personality was pictured arriving at her parents' house in Mumbai's Bandra, she took to Instagram to share her family photos from the Christmas celebrations. Malaika also mentioned actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in her caption, and said she missed him during the Christmas celebrations with her family. Also read: Malaika Arora glams up for Christmas lunch at mom's house, son Arhaan Khan and sister Amrita Arora join them

Along with a bunch of photos from her mother's home, Malaika wrote, "Merry Christmas… we missed you Arjun Kapoor." The actor is out of Mumbai due to an upcoming project. Malaika added the hashtag 'Xmas photo dump' as well as heart, Christmas tree, Santa Claus and other emojis to her caption. Many celebs and fans commented on Malaika's Christmas post. Actor Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Merry Christmas to all." Reality TV stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, too, wished Malaika on Christmas, and dropped heart emojis.

In the first photo she posted, Malaika, who was dressed in a black and white co-ord skirt set with black heels, posed with mom Joyce, who wore a saree, and sister Amrita Arora, who was in a black dress. The mother and daughters laughed in the candid photo as they posed in front of the Christmas tree. Malaika also shared a family photo of herself and Amrita posing with their parents. Malaika shared another photo from the Christmas celebrations featuring Amrita with her husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Rayaan and Azaan.

Malaika also shared a photo with son Arhaan Khan, who was in a blue sweatshirt and a pair of brown pants. The mother-son duo could not stop laughing in the candid photo. Malaika, who has been busy promoting her show Moving In With Malaika, also gave a glimpse of the festive food and decor at the party, where friends of the family had joined her, Amrita, and others in celebrating Christmas. Earlier, on Saturday, Malaika had shared photos featuring Arhaan, Amrita and her mother, Joyce on Instagram. She had written along with them, "Warm hugs, goofy selfies, and comfort food. Holiday season done right! Hotstar Specials Moving In With Malaika now streaming Mon-Thu 8pm only on Disney+ Hotstar."

