Malaika Arora glams up for Christmas lunch at mom's house, son Arhaan Khan and sister Amrita Arora join them

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora came together with their respective families for the annual Christmas lunch at their mom's residence on Sunday. While Malaika was accompanied by her son Arhaan Khan, Amrita was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak and their sons Rayaan and Azaan. Also read: Days after clash on reality show, Malaika Arora hugs sister Amrita Arora at airport. Watch

Malaika stepped out in a black and white crop top and mini skirt for the Christmas lunch. She paired it with black heels and wore sunglasses. Arhaan was spotted in a navy blue sweater and beige pants. Amrita was in a printed blue dress paired with yellow heels.

Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, Amrita Arora unite for Christmas lunch. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika also took to her Instagram Stories to wish her fans on Christmas. She wrote, “To all of my family and dear friends who I am blessed to have in my life, May Christmas bring love to your heart, health to your body and peace and joy to your home through the New Year.” She also shared a quote on the occasion. It read, 'This Christmas we don't need more love. We need more heeling, more love and more kindness towards one another'.

She also shared a picture of her dog Casper chilling on the couch. She added several hearts and festive stickers with the picture.

Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also joins them for the Christmas lunch every year. However, he wasn't spotted with them on Sunday. The actor is currently busy with professional commitments. He recently shared the trailer of his upcoming film Kuttey. Arhaan Khan recently joined his father Arbaaz Khan on the sets of his film Patna Shukla.

Malaika recently made her OTT debut with a new reality show Moving In With Malaika on with Disney+ Hotstar. She took fans to her unfiltered conversations with her friends on her personal life in the show. "Personally, I've become a certain way because I'm very conscious about people's perception and what they will say, how will it be taken, hurting people's feelings....there's a constant battle over there. I feel I want to go against the grain for a change now. I want to do things for myself, I want to push the envelope," she said about the show.

