Days after clash on reality show, Malaika Arora hugs sister Amrita Arora at airport. Watch

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Recently the two had a clash during an episode of Moving In With Malaika. However, it seems like everything is fine with the sisters as both even shared a hug in front of the paparazzi. Also read: Malaika Arora's son Arhaan trolls her

For the travel, Malaika opted for a fuss-free look which included a crop top, under an overcoat, a scarf, and a pair of baggy pants. Her sister wore a green oversized shirt with matching shorts and a scarf. Malaika waved at the camera before they headed towards their ride at the airport.

Earlier in Malaika Arora's show, Amrita Arora got upset with her sister for not being 'a little more considerate about the jokes' she cracked on her during her standup comedy. She told her, "I didn't say anything on that day. The standup, you could have been a little more considerate about the jokes you cracked on me all the time. About me wearing big-sized clothes, about indirectly not doing anything, that was something you could have just called me up and asked me if I was okay with it."

Malaika tried explaining to her that it's how a stand-up work but Amrita continued, "So at a stand-up, you can throw anyone under the bus? I can call out five instances that you did. As great as it was and you were fantastic and all of the others. I let you have your moment and I let it all sink in. Today we are meeting for lunch after the last time I saw you. I just feel there are certain things that you have to really ask people and run it by them."

When Malaika again tried to explain Amrita, she said, "Why was only Ammu (Amrita's nickname) thrown under the bus? Somewhere it had some connect to me. As much as I appreciate it, fine, it's okay, I'm up for any kind of landing of jokes, but it was a bit much. That's all I'm saying." Malaika later apologised to Amrita and they hugged each other.

During the act, Malaika had said, “My sister's in the house! She's the funny one. I'm the pretty one. She has a rich husband and I… am doing standup." Moving In With Malaika airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON