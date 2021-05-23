Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora opens up on her bond with Kareena, Karisma, sister Amrita: 'We're very similar'
bollywood

Malaika Arora opens up on her bond with Kareena, Karisma, sister Amrita: 'We're very similar'

Malaika Arora was reminded of her friendship with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, in an episode of Super Dancer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor poses with her squad.

Super Dancer judge Malaika Arora was reminded of her squad, which includes Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and her sister Amrita, in an upcoming episode of the reality show. Malaika was affected by the friendship of contestants Amit Kumar, Sanchit Chanana and Pruthviraj Kongari.

According to a report, Malaika advised the contestants to always stay in touch with each other, regardless of where life takes them.

"Do not forget each other. You will grow up and become big in your fields. But keep this friendship together. Call up and message each other. This friendship will be special and you will always remember it," she was quoted as saying, according to a leading daily.

Reminded of her own bond with Kareena, Karisma, and Amrita, she added, "Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We share similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food."

The foursome often used to be spotted out on lunch and dinner dates with each other, and subsequently, at family feasts during the last year. Malaika also visited Kareena after the latter gave birth to her second son earlier this year.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor on respecting Malaika Arora's past, dating someone 'older with son from earlier marriage'

In January, they all showed up for Amrita's birthday party. During the lockdown, they kept connected with each other over video calls. Kareena had even shared a group picture from the union and captioned it, “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first. PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora amrita arora kareena kapoor karisma kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor on respecting Malaika Arora's past, dating someone 'older with son from earlier marriage'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:12 AM IST
bollywood

Malaika Arora reveals she always wanted a daughter: 'I have such beautiful shoes, but no one to wear them'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 09:33 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP