Malaika Arora poses with Arjun Kapoor in unseen photo from romantic staycation to celebrate ‘special day’

An unseen picture of Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora from what appears to be his recent birthday celebration has surfaced online. The official Instagram page of a five-star hotel in Mumbai shared a picture of the couple posing together and said that they were celebrating a ‘special day’ with a staycation.

“Corridors that tell a story! An absolute pleasure to have had @malaikaaroraofficial and @arjunkapoor stay with us to celebrate a special day! #TajMahalPalace #PalaceTales,” the caption read. Arjun Kapoor kept it casual in a black T-shirt and jeans, while Malaika Arora was dressed in a white shirt with star-printed flare pants. She completed her look with a pair of brown boots with stiletto heels.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated a ‘special day’ at the hotel.

Arjun celebrated his birthday on June 26. Malaika dedicated a sweet Instagram post to him on the occasion. Sharing a cute picture of them from one of their trips, she wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine… @arjunkapoor.”

Earlier this week, Arjun shared a picture from his birthday lunch, taken by Malaika and credited her for making him ‘look good’. He also showered love on her for being his support.

“Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch… What a difference a year makes… A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good),” he wrote on Instagram.

Arjun was most recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, which came out on Netflix, and also starred Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. Before that, he saw the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which gained traction after its release on Amazon Prime Video, following a compromised theatrical release owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.