Malaika Arora reveals her son Arhaan Khan also honestly criticises her dance moves

Malaika Arora is popular for her dance skills and credited for dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, Munni Badnaam Hui, and her latest track Poison Baby. However, she has revealed that her son, Arhaan Khan, often criticises her, telling her not to dance the way she does. Malaika Arora shares Arhaan Khan with her former husband Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan

Malaika attended the launch event of Poison Baby in Mumbai earlier this week, where she praised her son Arhaan as a fabulous dancer and thanked God for blessing him with her dancing genes. Malaika shares Arhaan with her former husband and actor Arbaaz Khan.

“He’s fab when he dances. He’s superb. Thank God he’s got my dancing genes in him. He dances very well,” Malaika said.

The actor revealed that Arhaan’s all-time favourite song of hers is Munni Badnaam Hui, in which she featured alongside her former brother-in-law Salman Khan.

She added that he often learns new dance steps and then asks her to perform them with him. While Arhaan enjoys watching his mother dance, he isn’t shy about offering his honest critiques about her. Malaika revealed, “He’ll be like, ‘Come on, Mom, let’s do this together,’ and then he’ll make fun of me for the entire day. He’ll be like, ‘Please, you can’t dance like that.’"

She also spoke about Poison Baby, saying, “It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into Poison Baby felt electric. The choreography blends moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed—all at the same time."

Malaika Arora features in Poison Baby

Meanwhile, Malaika is back on the screen with special number Poison Baby, which will be featured in the film Thamma. Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, Poison Baby features Malaika and Rashmika Mandanna together on screen, sharing the dance floor.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya and Stree 2 (both 2024). It stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui taking on the role of a villain. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is described as a bloody love story and is set to release in cinemas this Diwali, on October 21.