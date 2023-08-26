Reddit notices Malaika Arora unfollowed Arjun Kapoor's family on Instagram amid breakup rumours

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official in 2019. Since the last few days, rumours of their breakup have been doing the rounds on social media. Now, a Reddit user has claimed that Malaika Arora has unfollowed Arjun's family amid reports of their breakup. This comes a day after another Reddit post had claimed that Arjun and Malaika had split and he was now dating Kusha Kapila. The social media influencer and actor had recently addressed the relationship rumours. Also read: Kusha Kapila reacts to dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika unfollows Arjun's family?

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to have ended their relationship.(Varinder Chawla)

It has now come to the notice of Reddit users that Malaika does not follow Arjun Kapoor's actor-sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor as well as Arjun's father Boney Kapoor – on Instagram, anymore. Sharing a screenshot of Malaika's Instagram Stories on Friday, a Reddit user had said, “Malaika's Instagram Stories… she unfollowed Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Boney. Still follows Arjun. Doesn’t follow Kusha, looks like a family disapproval.”

Reactions to Reddit post

A person wrote, "Omg (Oh My God)! She has unfollowed Anil Kapoor also!" The actor is Arjun's uncle. "Malaika-Arjun are/were an interesting couple for the age difference, because otherwise, she’s out of his league LMAO! She’s way too beautiful," read another comment.

Malaika was spotted wearing a sweatshirt with the text 'Let's fall apart...' written on it on Friday. Speaking about it, a Reddit user commented on the above-mentioned post, "She got spotted today wearing 'Let's fall apart together' sweatshirt, hehe."

Another person was also convinced about Malaika and Arjun's breakup, and wrote, “This honestly was a long time coming, you lose them the way you get them…” Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998. They announced their separation in March 2016 and got officially divorced in May 2017. They co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

On Saturday, Malaika Arora shared a cryptic post about changes in life.

Malaika's cryptic posts amid breakup rumours

Neither Arjun nor Malaika have addressed the breakup rumours yet. However, Malaika's latest Instagram Stories have only added fuel to the fire. On Friday, she re-shared a cryptic note that read, "Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you."

On Saturday, she took to Instagram Stories and shared another cryptic post, which read, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”

Kusha on Arjun Kapoor dating rumours

Kusha, who separated from ex-husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia a few months ago, has firmly denied rumours of her dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Kusha recently took to her Instagram broadcast channel to clear the air.

She had said, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)." She added, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki (Her) social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it).”

