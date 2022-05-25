Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora wishes Karan Johar on his 50th birthday, says he has a ‘heart of gold’. Watch
Actors Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, filmmaker Farah Khan and other wished Karan Johar on his 50th birthday. Karan also hosted a dinner on Tuesday night, ahead of his birthday.
Published on May 25, 2022 12:13 PM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday. Actor Malaika Arora wished him on Instagram and shared a video made up of their pictures. Other celebrities such as Farah Khan, Vicky Kaushal also wished Karan on Instagram. Also Read: Karan Johar birthday bash: Gauri Khan, Seema Khan attend, checkout stunning rooftop decoration. See pics

Sharing the video, Malaika wrote, “Happy 50th to the one n only @karanjohar #heartofgold.” The video had Malaika and Karan's selfies, photos from their International trip and in one picture, Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also featured with them.

Farah Khan also shared a video of Karan and wrote, “Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend I have #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said ‘Oh My God’ letting him have the last word on his birthday."

In the video, Farah gave a glimpse of Karan’s walk-in closet. “Oh my god! We are in Karan Johar’s wardrobe and look who is in the closet!" Farah said as she panned the camera towards Karan. When Karan asked Farah if she wanted to come into his closet, Farah replied, “Do you want to come out of your closet?" To this, Karan replied, “Been there, done that."

Vicky Kaushal also shared a throwback picture with Karan on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Happy birthday to you Karan! Hope you have a year full of love, laughter, and success.”

Karan also threw a dinner on Tuesday night, ahead of his birthday. The party was attended by Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ayan Mukerji, Farah Khan, Apoorva Mehta, Maheep Kapoor, and others. Manish shared videos from the party on his Instagram Story. Sharing it, he wrote, “The most beautiful setting tonight."

