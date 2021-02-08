Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has shared a picture of large crowds at Mumbai's Bandstand area. She expressed her shock and wondered if the Covid-19 pandemic was over.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Covid or No Covid????" The photo, taken from a distance, showed big crowds at the seaside.

Malaika, along with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, had tested positive for the virus last year. She had to take a break from judging the reality TV dance show, India’s Best Dancer, with actor Nora Fatehi filling in during her absence.

Malaika Arora was alarmed at the laxity shown by crowds while the Covid 19 crisis is still around.

At the time, she was in isolation, she had written how she had to be socially distanced from her son. She had written: "Love knows no boundaries. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through...."

Having recovered from the virus, Malaika is back to sharing jaw-dropping images of herself on social media. She recently shared pictures from her trip with Arjun to sister Amrita Arora's beachside holiday home in Goa.

"Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ......bliss n tranquility ,”the perfect getaway home”.Jus too stunning @shaklad @amuaroraofficial @rainforest.talisman #labouroflove #goa."

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Malaika regularly posts about family and friends as well. Last month, on her sister's birthday, she had left a heartfelt note. She had written: "Always by ur side my little sis,watching over you. May we always laugh ,cry,fight,gup,eat,cook,travel together . Love u loads happy birthday @amuaroraofficial."

As a part of the birthday celebrations, she had shared another picture, and written: "Chai,chaat n chat.... with the birthday gurl @amuaroraofficial (with red heart emoticon)."