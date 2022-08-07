Malaika Arora on her bond with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora: 'I would have gifted us a show'

Malaika Arora often spends time with her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and her sister Amrita Arora. In a new interview, Malaika opened up about the bond they share. Malaika also recalled that earlier this year, after she met with an accident, her friends took out time from their busy schedules to be with her. Also Read: Malaika Arora opens up on her bond with Kareena, Karisma, and sister Amrita: 'We're very similar'

Malaika met with an accident on April 2 in Khopoli, Maharashtra when her Range Rover was caught in a three-vehicle pile-up as she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. She sustained minor injuries and was sent to a hospital for treatment. She was discharged from the hospital the following day.

Talking about how they played a role in her recovery after the accident, Malaika told ETimes in an interview, “My girl gang is my life. I still remember how upset and worried they all were when they got to know about my car accident some months ago. Every day after I returned home from the hospital, they’d be here, at my house, cheering me and ensuring that I was taken care of and was doing fine. They would leave their routines aside and spend time with me. They were pampering me and making me laugh. Their presence and prayers also gave me the strength to get back on my feet soon. I feel grateful for having them in my life.”

She added, “They’re all incredibly strong women. The reason our bond is so special is that we were all brought up in a similar way, where our mothers have been focal points of our lives. They’ve shaped us into who we are. If I had it my way, I would have gifted the four of us a show, which would be as lively and unapologetic as we are. Amu and I want to do something for animals because we’re really passionate about them. We want to open a shelter together for abandoned animals and we have been talking about it. I want her to be a part of a couple of other business ventures, too. The moment I speak to her, she’s all charged up."

Last year, while Malaika was judging a reality show, she talked about her bond with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. She said, "Wo do behne hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We hare similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food."

