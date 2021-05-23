Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora opens up on her bond with Kareena, Karisma, sister Amrita: 'We're very similar'
Kareena Kapoor poses with her squad.
Kareena Kapoor poses with her squad.
Malaika Arora opens up on her bond with Kareena, Karisma, sister Amrita: 'We're very similar'

  Malaika Arora was reminded of her friendship with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, in an episode of Super Dancer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 11:02 AM IST

Super Dancer judge Malaika Arora was reminded of her squad, which includes Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and her sister Amrita, in an upcoming episode of the reality show. Malaika was affected by the friendship of contestants Amit Kumar, Sanchit Chanana and Pruthviraj Kongari.

According to a report, Malaika advised the contestants to always stay in touch with each other, regardless of where life takes them.

"Do not forget each other. You will grow up and become big in your fields. But keep this friendship together. Call up and message each other. This friendship will be special and you will always remember it," she was quoted as saying, according to a leading daily.

Reminded of her own bond with Kareena, Karisma, and Amrita, she added, "Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We share similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food."

The foursome often used to be spotted out on lunch and dinner dates with each other, and subsequently, at family feasts during the last year. Malaika also visited Kareena after the latter gave birth to her second son earlier this year.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor on respecting Malaika Arora's past, dating someone 'older with son from earlier marriage'

In January, they all showed up for Amrita's birthday party. During the lockdown, they kept connected with each other over video calls. Kareena had even shared a group picture from the union and captioned it, “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first. PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action.”

